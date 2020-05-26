LCK team Sandbox Gaming has added former Griffin support player Irove to its League of Legends lineup, the organization announced today. The player has also updated his in-game name for the upcoming Summer Split to Kabbie, which was his original name when signing with Griffin in 2018.

Despite being just 18 years old, Kabbie has been contracted to a myriad of professional teams over the years, spending almost two years with Griffin. During that time period, he made it to the quarterfinals of the World Championship in 2019 as a substitute for Lehends.

안녕하세요.

샌드박스 게이밍의 새로운 서포터로 'Kabbie' 정상현 선수가 합류하였습니다. 전 시즌 그리핀에서 'Irove'로 활동한 상현 선수는 이번 이적을 통해 다시 'Kabbie'라는 닉네임을 사용할 예정입니다. 샌드박스 게이밍과 함께 성장해나갈 선수에게 많은 응원 부탁드립니다.

감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/z4Ks06TKXp — SANDBOX Gaming (@SBGaming_KOR) May 26, 2020

But despite finding such early success in his career, Kabbie is fresh off of a disappointing Spring Split with Griffin that ultimately ended in the team being demoted from the top tier of competition in Korea and disbanding. During the demotion tournament, his new team Sandbox Gaming eliminated Griffin to requalify for the 2020 LCK Summer Split.

After managing to make it back into the LCK by the skin of their teeth, Sandbox Gaming has been aggressive in rebuilding its roster. The organization has made several coaching and player changes over the last month, including the reported appointment of YamatoCannon as head coach.

Sandbox head into the next split with a nearly full roster and will be eager to return to the kind of form they showed during the 2019 season where they finished in a playoff position each split.