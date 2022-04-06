Ryu back from mandatory military service, now looking to work as a coach

Ryu Sang-wook has completed his compulsory military service in South Korea and now plans to return to professional League of Legends as a coach.

“I just wanna say that I discharged from army two weeks ago,” the former mid laner said in an announcement on social media. “Now I wanna work as coach.”

Hey guys its been a long time since i tweeted

i just wanna say that i discharged from army 2weeks ago feels awesome :), and now i wanna work as coach

if you're interested in me feel free to contact me!! — Ryu SangWook (@Ryulol) April 6, 2022

The 28-year-old is one of the most recognizable faces in his position in League. He first made a name for himself in 2013 when he was a part of KT Rolster Bullets. With the team, he played in the final of Champions 2013 Summer against SK Telecom T1, where he lost in a narrow 2-3 defeat. It was during the fifth game of the series that Faker pulled off his legendary outplay on Zed.

By the end of 2014, Ryu left South Korea and embarked on a journey that would take him to Europe and North America. He first joined Europe’s H2K, where he qualified for Worlds 2015 and 16 before leaving to join North America’s Phoenix1

Ryu played in NA until the 2019 LCS Summer Split. He was a part of the 100 Thieves lineup that went to Worlds 2018. In 2019, the team failed to qualify for the Summer Split playoffs, and Ryu parted ways with the team, retiring a year later to complete his mandatory military service.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.