Rookie surpassed Uzi’s all-time LPL kill record, so Uzi subbed in to try and take it back

Mid laner Rookie claimed the all-time LPL kill record in today’s match between Victory Five and Bilibili Gaming in week eight of the 2022 Spring Split.

Today’s match between Victory Five and Bilibili Gaming kept viewers on the edge of their seats. It was an all-out brawl between two LPL superteams in a battle of mechanics, pride, and all-time kill records.

Things got interesting in game two of the series, and not just because of the impressive carry performance from Rookie’s Orianna to take it to a game three. It’s because of what happened in that game, which resulted in a pleasant surprise for game three.

In game two, Rookie became the all-time LPL kills leader and surpassed Uzi’s mark of 2,633 kills, a major feat in the LPL that signifies dominance for a long period of time. But more importantly, it also awoke the legendary AD carry, who came off the bench for Bilibili Gaming to play just his third game of the 2022 Spring Split.

The Chinese superstar entered game three with his signature Ezreal pick and looked to reclaim his all-time LPL kill record. But to do this, he’d need to end the game with seven more kills than Rookie.

The two battled back and forth and both teams displayed their mechanical talents in teamfight after teamfight. In the end, it was Victory Five who came out on top in the final fight. Rookie held on to his newfound record and improved it to 2,646 kills. Uzi went 8/4/9 on Ezreal while Rookie produced a 6/3/12 scoreline on Ahri.

Image via LPL

While this was an expected loss for Bilibili Gaming, it drops them down to 7-6 and puts them on a three-match losing streak. Touted as one of the strongest LPL teams on paper, Bilibili Gaming have underperformed after a 3-0 start to the 2022 LPL Spring Split. Previously a part of the league’s tight six-team race, they now sit in eighth place and their spot in the LPL playoffs is in jeopardy since FunPlus Phoenix are in 11th with six wins.

Bilibili Gaming will attempt to end their recent slump against another cold team in EDward Gaming on March 12.

As for Victory Five, they have temporarily grabbed sole possession of first place in the 2022 LPL Spring Split with an 11-2 record. They’re in a tight battle with Weibo Gaming, 10-2, for the No. 1 spot in the regular-season standings.

With just three matches left for Victory Five, the LPL superteam is primed to secure a top-two seed in the 2022 LPL Spring Split. In their final three games, they’ll face off against Anyone’s Legends, ThunderTalk Gaming, and FPX.