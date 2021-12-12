Rookie parts ways with Invictus Gaming

Invictus Gaming League of Legends player Song “Rookie” Eui-jin ended his time with the organization earlier today after seven years. The decision came from a mutual agreement after a “series of friendly discussions,” the team said.

During his time with IG, he won the NEST 2017, Demacia Cup Winter 2018, and LPL Spring 2019. The most important of his victories, however, was the 2018 World Championship, which sealed his legacy as a legendary mid laner in the League history books.

iG LoL roster update:



Today we have to say goodbye to Rookie.



We have been through a memorable journey together for the last 7 years. Thank you for all the hardwork and being with us all these times!



Wishing Rookie best of luck in the next chapters!❤️#iGLoL pic.twitter.com/XICExHnKZH — Invictus Gaming (@invgaming) December 12, 2021

Apart from team awards, he has received several individual LPL awards, such as MVP of the Year, Import of the Year, and Best Mid Laner, all in 2018. He also represented the LPL in the 2015, 2018, and 2020 All-Stars events. He is famous for his champion picks of Syndra, LeBlanc, and Orianna.

Starting his career with KT Rolster Arrows, he won the Champions Summer 2014 and moved to China to compete in the LPL with IG. After that, he reached 1,000 kills in the LPL on April 13, 2017, and he became the second player after Uzi to get 2,500 kills in the LPL earlier this year. He is considered one of the best players in League esports due to his mechanical skills and prowess on many champions.

The 24-year old has left Invictus Gaming as a free agent, and the next destination for him remains uncertain.

