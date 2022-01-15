Rogue jumps to top of LEC standings after victory over Misfits

Thanks to a team effort, Rogue have secured themselves a second win i the season.

Rogue defeated Misfits Gaming in the opening game of the LEC 2022 Spring Split’s second day. Today’s victory secured them the top spot on the leaderboards for the League of Legends competition, but other teams can overtake them by the end of the day.

Both teams looked to continue their win streak coming from yesterday’s victories. Misfits took down Astralis in a 40-minute brawl, while Rogue swiftly took care of SK Gaming. What’s more, both squads haven’t made the list of favorites for the top three in Europe, so beginning the season with two wins would be hugely beneficial for either of them.

Despite a few roster changes in the offseason, Rogue proved that they are still a solid, well-coordinated team—and a force to be reckoned with.

The game began with Misfits duo—Shlatan and Vetheo—grabbing two kills on Larssen, putting the Swede behind early. It seemed Misfits’ game plan was to get behind the driving seat through the mid-jungle synergy. They had problems on the other lanes, however, when both the top and bottom lanes began losing on their own.

What began as a little problem quickly turned into a wildfire. Odoamne and Comp snowballed the game, turning themselves into a duo that was deadly for Misfits on two fronts. While the marksman was shredding through Shlatan and HiRiT on Xin Zhao and Gnar, Odoamne’s Renekton was a nightmare for Misfits’ backline.

Once Rogue got behind the steering wheel, they never lost control and closed the game through thought-out teamplay. It’s an impressive change to see since Rogue mostly struggled with converting early game leads to the later stages of the matches in 2021.

Rogue sits at the top of the leaderboards, but MAD Lions, G2 Esports, and Fnatic can still catch up with them today depending on the outcomes of their matches.

LEC continues with four more games today. Excel and Team BDS will face off for the second clash this Saturday. You can catch all the action on LEC’s Twitch channel.

