Rogue dominate Fnatic to tie MAD Lions for first place in LEC Summer Split

The new kids on the block have taken over the league.

The 2020 Summer Split has become a wild scramble to the top for many rosters in the LEC. And after the first day of week three, two unlikely League of Legends teams sit atop the standings.

Rogue made a big statement today by defeating Fnatic to rise to first place in the LEC. They’re now tied with the red hot MAD Lions for the top spot in Europe. The boys in blue showed off great patience, quick thinking, and strong communication in their victory.

Last week, Fnatic were criticized for putting their star AD carry Rekkles onto Soraka. As a result, the team decided to go all-in on their superstar bottom laner by drafting a team composition around Aphelios, who’s still strong on the current patch the league is playing on.

But Fnatic suffered some untimely mistakes that turned their decisions into leads for their opponents. A four-man dive in the bottom lane, for example, turned into a disaster after the team botched the tower aggro, causing the deaths of both Rekkles and Hylissang.

As the game progressed, the teamfights became harder and harder for Fnatic to control.

Fnatic’s mid laner Nemesis was also completely outclassed today. At 26 minutes, Rogue’s Larssen had 313 CS and five kills, with a completed Rod of Ages, Seraph’s Embrace, Void Staff, and a Rabadon’s Deathcap. At that same moment, Nemesis only had 232 CS with an Ardent Censer.

Fnatic didn’t take a single tower in the game and only secured one dragon out of the five that spawned. Rogue controlled the pacing of the match and effectively controlled Fnatic with some great cross-map plays with Ryze and Gangplank’s ultimates.

Most League fans probably didn’t expect to see Fnatic and G2 Esports tied for fourth place in the LEC by week three. But the young guns of Europe have had plenty to say about the old guard of the region. Tomorrow, G2 and Fnatic will face off in the LEC’s match of the week, while Rogue will take on MAD Lions in a battle for first place.