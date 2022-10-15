Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after their first match of the second week of the group stage. In their game against GAM Esports, Rogue broke the momentum gained by the VCS champions and closed the game at their own rhythm.

Throughout the tournament, Rogue had played at their own pace, drafting late-game scaling champions and keeping their opponents in check until they were strong enough to crush their opponents. And the same strategy was used against GAM today as Rogue drafted many comfort picks into a scaling composition. On the other side, GAM focused on early-to-mid game champions meant to snowball early-game advantages into a win.

Gam’s strategy worked throughout the game’s early stages, with Levi obtaining the first blood for his team and the first drake as well. Despite the pressure, GAM’s jungler put onto his opponent’s lanes and jungle, Rogue still managed to match GAM’s gold lead thanks to various turret plates conquered and a significant cs lead for Larssen in the mid lane. After some more skirmishes and a crucial teamfight for GAM, the two teams were still even in gold fifteen minutes into the game.

The VCS champions kept on obtaining objectives on the map, from the first turret destroyed to the second drake spawned, yet they were unable to find the right moment to engage their opponents, thus leaving Rogue to increase their strength. Slowly but surely, Rogue reached the power spike of their composition and punished their opponents on every occasion, starting from a pivotal Baron fight that handed control of the map over to them.

Rogue successfully outmaneuvered GAM, avoiding any chance of giving their opponents time to gain momentum during the early stages of the game. Once again, the LEC champions followed their game plan toward victory, showing not only individual talent but also good discipline within the team.

Despite the winning streak, Rogue have not locked in their spot at the World Championship playoffs yet, but the next match on stage might do it for them. In fact, GAM Esports will take on the LPL representatives Top Esports, and if they were to defeat them, it would mean quarterfinals for Rogue.