Rogue become first team to qualify for 2020 Worlds after dominant win over Origen

Rogue secured the first spot at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship today after a dominant win over Origen during the final week of the LEC Summer Split.

Top laner Finn Wiestål showed everyone how scary Renekton could be. He was deadly and fierce, finishing deathless with a 7/0/4 scoreline. He dismantled his opponent Alphari, who is notorious as one of the best top laners in the league.

The first team to qualify for #Worlds2020:@Rogue secure first place in the #LEC Summer Regular Season! pic.twitter.com/fYhcgjHpUe — LEC (@LEC) August 9, 2020

The match began with early leads acquired by Rogue, who kept growing their advantages, reaching more than 9,000 gold above their opponents by the end of the game.

Their objective control, superior farming, and teamfight abilities kept giving Rogue huge advantages while Origen slowly fell behind. Origen’s plays looked poor and their decision-making seemed to lack compared to previous games.

Rogue were free to do whatever they wanted, securing the Cloud Dragon Soul, the first Baron, and the first Elder Drake of the game. With these powerful buffs in their control, they finished the game in a very dominant fashion.

Support Oskar “Vander” Bogdan will be making a reappearance at the World Championship after missing it for four years. Vander made his last Worlds appearance with H2K Gaming in 2016 and reached the semifinals, but lost 0-3 to Samsung Galaxy.

we fucking did it#LEC — Vander (@Vanderlol) August 9, 2020

While Rogue looked wonderful during their last match, Origen looked very out-of-sync. They were expected to finish in the top four, but the second round-robin of the LEC Summer Split was not kind to them. They finished the season with seven losses in a row.

Rogue joined the LEC in 2019 Spring. They finished 10th during their first split, winning only two out of 18 games played in the regular season. The team turned things around in the following Summer Split, finishing fifth and qualifying for playoffs. They lost to S04 in the finals 1-3, though, and looked to improve in 2020.

The 2020 Spring Split was not much better, with Rogue dropping to sixth during the regular split and fifth in playoffs after acquiring Steven “Hans Sama” Liv for the ADC position.

The 2020 Summer Split is a miracle for the Rogue squad, ending with the team locking in first place with a 13-5 score in the regular season.