Rogue and Fnatic’s LEC playoff match hit a peak viewership of over 556,000

When Fnatic took the stage against Rogue yesterday, many people tuned in to watch the old kings of Europe battle against one of the region’s youngest and brightest teams. In fact, their playoff battle drew in a peak viewership count of just over 556,000 people, according to analytical service Esports Charts.

This League of Legends series was a highly-anticipated meeting to see if the LEC’s first-place team could take down a former behemoth to earn their place at the top of the mountain. Unfortunately for Rogue fans, the postseason pressure was too much for the young squad and Fnatic’s superior preparation helped propel them to a stunning 3-0 sweep.

"Wait it's only G2 and FNC?"

"Always has been."



Catch up on Round 1 of the #LEC Playoffs with The Recall! pic.twitter.com/eDvnxMGK5j — LEC (@LEC) August 24, 2020

Beforehand, G2 Esports’ dominant 3-1 series win over MAD Lions held the highest peak viewership for the 2020 LEC Summer Split with just over 519,000 people watching at the same time. Again, playoff experience reigned supreme in this series as G2’s veteran lineup took down their opponents with relative ease.

Last year, Fnatic also populated the top three LEC matches for peak viewership, with playoff matches against G2 and Schalke 04 at the top. Tthe 2019 LEC Summer Finals managed to hit almost 824,000 peak viewers, according to Esports Charts.

This playoff race is one of the most exciting yet, which is why fans should expect viewership numbers to continue skyrocketing all the way to the finals. Schalke 04, for example, has an upcoming series against MAD Lions in the next part of one of the most incredible miracle runs that League fans have ever seen. G2 and Fnatic will also be battling it out in the LEC semifinals, where sparks will undoubtedly fly.

You can catch all of this action when the LEC playoffs continue on Friday, Aug. 28.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.