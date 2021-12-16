Rogue adds Malrang and Comp to round out LEC roster for 2022

One of the best teams in Europe is locked and reloaded for next year.

They might not look completely the same, but Rogue is still coming into next year with the same hunger for an LEC championship with its retooled League of Legends lineup.

The team officially announced today that former DWG KIA substitute jungler Malrang and former Team Vitality AD carry Comp have been signed on for 2022, joining Odoamne, Larssen, and Trymbi for the upcoming Spring Split.

At 21 years old, Malrang is coming in having only played a few seasons in the LCK on a main roster. He started for teams like Jin Air Green Wings and KT Rolster through 2019 and 2020 but was either struggling at the bottom of the standings or sharing time with another player. This past year, he joined DWG KIA Challengers but finished in ninth place during the 2021 LCK CL Spring Split. He didn’t play much while being a substitute for the main team in the summer.

Comp, on the other hand, last played for Team Vitality. He had to work his way up through the org’s Academy team but was eventually replaced by Crownshot by the end of this past Spring Split after Vitality stumbled to three bottom-two finishes in a row. Granted, the whole Vitality roster was overhauled for the 2021 Summer Split and the LEC team finally reached the playoffs.

Both new Rogue players now get a second chance with a team that’s desperately searching for a title. Despite being a top-three regular-season team since the 2020 Summer Split, Rogue has constantly fallen short of an LEC championship. The team has repeatedly failed to live up to the high expectations set upon them for the postseason and the loss of both Inspired and Hans sama will be a hard pill to swallow in 2022.

Rogue’s revamped lineup will debut when the 2022 LEC Spring Split begins on Jan. 14.

