RNG beat JD Gaming, extend win streak to 6 series in 2021 LPL Summer Split

Royal Never Give Up picked up a 2-1 win over JD Gaming in an intensive series in the seventh week of the 2021 LPL Summer Split, extending their win streak to 6 series after a weak start of the split.

The MVP votes for today’s series went to the mid-laner Cryin and support Ming. Cryin picked up his MVP vote after a strong performance on Galio, assisting his allies whenever his ultimate was up and providing a good amount of damage in teamfights. He fit really well into RNG’s offensive composition with carries in other roles. The support player picked up his MVP vote after an outstanding performance on Sett, a long-forgotten pick after multiple nerfs. He used it to deny crucial engages from his opponents while also using his ultimate to throw back the opposing Ornn into his team for a lot of damage.

6 wins in a row for @RNG after an EXPLOSIVE final fight to close out Game 3! #LPL pic.twitter.com/kSnAGdU0Un — LPL (@lplenglish) July 24, 2021

The first match of the series opened up with a lot of skirmishes across the entire map from both teams. While JDG was trading blows evenly with RNG at the start, they quickly started falling behind once their opponents’ carries started getting fed. JDG attempted to slow down the pace of the match, but with RNG having a huge gold lead, they couldn’t do it since they kept getting pressured on the entire map, before losing the match.

Going into the second game, JDG adjusted their draft banned either banned or picked priority picks from RNG and played safer early on. They focused on getting their core items before forcing fights and while RNG had the upper edge early on, they quickly got outscaled by their opponents, who easily equalized the series. In the last match, RNG forced early skirmishes once again and built a decent gold lead over their opponents. With an item advantage, they kept the pressure against their opponents, before finishing the match and series after an explosive teamfight.

Related: Here are the 2021 LPL Summer Split standings

RNG (7-5) climbed to seventh place with this victory, increasing their chances of making the playoffs. With weaker opponents during their next matches, they should easily be able to improve their standings and go into playoffs head-high. Their next matchup is Rare Atom next week, a team that has consistently climbed to the top throughout the split. However after showing a lot of weaknesses in their recent series, RNG should be able to take down easily.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.