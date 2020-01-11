Riot’s upcoming video series, Tales of Runeterra, to expand on League of Legends lore

Riot Games is doubling down on its expansion of League of Legends‘ lore by creating a new video series that will give fans a good look into the various stories found within the world of Runeterra.

“Tales of Runeterra” is an upcoming collection of short videos that will take viewers around multiple places in the League of Legends universe, while featuring popular champions and other characters from games like Legends of Runeterra. These videos will be released later this year, with one confirmed to be centered around Ionia, Akali, and the Kinkou Order.

In the preview, Shen and Akali are seen speaking to one another, while the former asks the Rogue Assassin about the effects of an outsider destroying the balance of the land. We are then shown cuts of Akali battling a stone golem alongside Shen.

Riot’s IP and entertainment vice president, Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, explained that the developers wanted to use the release of Sett to explore the region of Ionia. From the Zed comics to the “Tales of Runeterra” series, League fans better get ready to dive deep into this beautiful and magical world.

There are plenty of other announcements headed our way this week, with various lore reveals, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, skins, and upcoming champions—it’s an exciting time to be a League player.