Riot’s Turkish Pride Event announcement doesn’t mention pride, instead calls event ‘Color Festival’

Riot Turkey says it wants to "celebrate the Color Festival with [their] entire community."

Riot Games announced the start of the season of Pride yesterday to celebrate and support LGBTQIA+ players and communities within all of the company’s games. It’s a great event that features various rainbow-colored icons, player cards, and other game aspects across titles like League of Legends, VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics.

But members of the League community have brought attention to the fact that in Riot Turkey’s announcement, the event doesn’t mention pride at all and fails to talk about the LGBTQIA+ community. Instead, the page calls the upcoming event the Color Festival, which is apparently being held to “celebrate the different colors of spring.”

Many people have raised concerns over the possible censorship of the Pride movement in the country, especially due to the stances that the Turkish government has had on the general LGBTQIA+ community.

Last December, for example, BBC Turkey reported that government advertising regulators announced that LGBTQIA+ and rainbow-themed products sold online must be advertised as being for ages 18 and over because exposure to such products “may affect the development of children in a negative way.” League currently holds a teen/PEGI 12+ age rating.

The answers we got are ridiculous, two of them are same and the other one is a similar one. They say “Our team make a lot of researches for this, we localized” THIS IS ERASURE pic.twitter.com/Yq5Pouq34H — PROJECT: witches (@notallwitches) May 12, 2021

Turkish players also shared screengrabs of Riot Turkey’s response to their complaints about the event’s name change. The team members from Riot all responded in a similar fashion, saying that the name of the event and icon was chosen as the closest meaning by professional translators and that the name was decided entirely by those translators.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.