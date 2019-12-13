Riot will slow down League champion releases starting in 2020

League of Legends has been releasing champions at a blistering pace recently. But that won’t be the case for long, according to Riot lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter.

Scruffy said on the official League forums earlier today that Riot will be slowing the release of champions headed into 2020.

It’s no secret that Riot had recently released new champions one right after another. Senna was released in November and Aphelios was announced shortly after. On the same day that Aphelios was released, Riot announced Sett, who will be coming to the game next month.

While there’s been some debate on whether this is a good thing, most players are in favor of the quick release of the champs.

Scruffy also said that the teams at Riot are focusing on the quality of what they’re releasing and not so much on meeting set deadlines. This is part of why players saw cluster releases of Senna, Aphelios, and Sett. Riot is hoping to go with quality first and foremost and making sure that champions are ready before the designers release them.

Overall, 2020 will probably be similar to 2019 in terms of total champion releases, but things will be slowing down at the start of the year. Scruffy also mentioned that the release of Senna, Aphelios, and Sett shows a wider range of offerings that Riot wants to bring to the table with champs.