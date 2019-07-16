Riot will change item/gold/XP drops in Teamfight Tactics for live servers

Riot Games’ principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has confirmed that the team will be changing up the item, gold, and XP drops for Teamfight Tactics before the new update drops this month. This will be the first meta-defining patch that the new game mode has seen since its creation.

Mortdog told League fans that the developer team has been quiet around the topic of TFT because they are constantly watching and listening to user feedback and are planning to act on whatever changes are necessary.

Riot Mort on Twitter @barteksdl21 We will be making changes. They will be announced with the patch. Sorry I know you want specifics, but TL:DR is we ARE changing before it goes live.

Players have been playing with some new mechanics on the League PBE, where neutral minion rounds now drop mystery items that appear on the board as a box with a question mark on it. When a player runs over the box with their Little Legend, the box can now give bonus XP and bonus gold alongside the normal items.

XP drops usually occur early in the game, which can be a gamechanger depending on what strategy you’re running. Extra XP might not be the best for some players, especially if they are trying to collect multiple one-gold cost units. This is because the higher level you are, the less chance you have of rolling a one gold cost unit.

This isn’t the only change that TFT is seeing this patch. The long-awaited ranked mode is finally hitting live servers, while multiple balance changes are being put in place for various champions and items. Hop into some ranked TFT action to see where you stack up when the newest patch goes live on Wednesday, July 17.