Riot updates team slot allocation for LoL’s new international event, MSI, and Worlds

In today’s sweeping developer update, Riot Games has given exciting updates on how many slots will be provided to teams from across the globe for League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational, the World Championship, and the new international event being added to the start of the year.

According to Riot, the professional League scene could move to five total regions worldwide as soon as 2025, featuring Americas, EMEA, LCK, LPL, and APAC. To accommodate for the new changes, team slots at all three upcoming events will be adjusted with some implications for qualification.

More regions—and one more event, too. Image via Riot Games

For example, Riot plans to send five teams to the new unnamed international event with only one slot for each region. Since every major esports league will be following a unified split schedule in 2025, this could mean that the winner of the 2025 Winter Split will attend this new tournament.

Across the world, every region will play through three different splits, with three total international events. MSI, on the other hand, will be giving out two slots for each region with 10 teams in total, while Worlds will see 17 teams at the tournament, including the MSI champion, a slot given to the second-best performing region at MSI, and three slots per region afterward.

With the global landscape changing for League, players, coaching staffs, and fans will have to adjust to a drastically different format for the game they call home. There are massive changes to specific leagues on the way, such as the LCS, CBLOL, and LLA combining to form the Americas League.

Overall, fans should expect a ton of changes heading into 2025 and plenty of ways to enjoy the competition when these new teams collide on stage for the first time, especially at the new international event in the first quarter of the year.

