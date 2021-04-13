Riot unveils in-game models for DAMWON Gaming’s Worlds skins, Conqueror Jax

Only the best skins for the best in the world.

League of Legends fans should get ready to step onto Summoner’s Rift while wearing championship blue because Riot Games has finally revealed the in-game models for DAMWON Gaming’s World Championship skin line.

Kennen, Nidalee, Twisted Fate, Jhin, and Leona have been given the royal treatment—a skin set only fit for the best team in the world. Across the line, the champions are wearing blue and white robes, with hints of silver across their costumes. Certain aspects of the skins, like Kennen’s tail, Nidalee’s hair, TF’s cards, Leona’s shield, and Jhin’s gun, also glow light blue.

PBE previews, @DWGKIA for the win!



🏆DWG Nidalee

🏆DWG Kennen

🏆DWG Twisted Fate

🏆DWG Jhin

🏆DWG Leona pic.twitter.com/lk2YxQrWYI — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 13, 2021

The abilities are also tinged in blue and periodically pay homage to the old DAMWON bracket logo, which is what the team used when they won the Summoner’s Cup. The recall animations are all different as well, with the champs celebrating the win in different ways.

In addition, these skins have the classic player signature animation during recall, where it appears in gold underneath the character. Nuguri and Ghost even added their own flair to the signatures with the former drawing bear ears around his name while the latter drew a little ghost next to his.

This is also the first time that Nidalee, Kennen, Leona, and Twisted Fate have gotten Worlds skins. Jhin, though, got the Worlds treatment in 2016 when SK Telecom T1 won the championship with veteran AD carry Bang.

PBE Preview Conqueror edition! 💚



Jax joins the Conqueror club! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mJek5OTcKL — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 13, 2021

Additionally, Jax’s in-game model for his Conqueror skin has been revealed. He’s sporting a green and purple colorway on his armor with some great particles on his abilities. In his recall animation, he pulls out the MSI trophy from a portal.

You can check out all of these skins on League’s PBE today.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.