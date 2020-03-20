Riot to set up Clash “Trophy Case” for League players to view past accomplishments

League of Legends players will soon be able to look back on all their Clash glory days straight from the client.

League lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter discussed the new feature in today’s Dev Corner post, explaining that the “Trophy Case” tab will store all your monumental Clash achievements.

Just posted Gameplay Thoughts:

-Clash Trophy Case

-Updated Elite Balance Framework

-Our Covid-19 Priorities



Hope everyone is staying safe and happy out there. Hit me up with questions on twitter and reddit if you have any.https://t.co/isAe3jNllM — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 20, 2020

“It’s cool to be able to show off your clash wins in the profile and on SR, but when they go away at the start of the next tournament it’s erasing accomplishments that we want you to have forever,” Scruffy said. “We’re working to provide you with a permanent Clash ‘Trophy Case.’”

The Trophy Case will be a new tab in the League client that stores all the trophies, banners, and icons that players earned from competing in Clash. This way, players can always go back and peruse their accomplishments from previous tournaments.

The current Clash tab allows you to see the upcoming schedule, your match history, and the winners of the previous tournament. But it definitely leaves much to be desired.

Screengrab via Riot Games

While players can view their trophy and Clash banner from the Profile tab, those accomplishments are removed at the start of the next tournament.

It’s unclear when this feature will be released. But soon, players will be able to immortalize their victories for years to come.