Riot to remove one of LoL’s most dependable ADC items next season

Ever since Mythic items were introduced to League of Legends, Riot Games has had a tough time balancing its gameplay systems around each champion class since each player and role can build into a multitude of different pathways. As a result, the game’s item system is being restructured with Mythics being completely removed in 2024.

Although some Mythics are being adjusted and nerfed to fit into the Legendary item class, Riot plans to remove other items from the shop entirely, including one of the most iconic AD carry items in the game: Galeforce.

Lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison explained in a developer’s blog today that originally, Mythic items were meant to help the developers explore a new unique version of League where items helped create “augmented champion fantasies.”

Galeforce, for example, gave immobile AD champions like Jhin and Aphelios a way to not only chase down fleeing enemies but also gave them a perfect tool to reposition in the fight or avoid enemy abilities. Although these types of items can be balanced around active champions, Riot must also keep these items in mind when designing new champions too.

Since Riot is planning to bring back stacking items, the devs are also planning to reduce the power of former Mythic items so they aren’t too powerful when compared to their Legendary counterparts. As a result, they are removing major “kit warping items” like Galeforce from the shop but will be keeping some “legacy exceptions” like Zhonya’s Hourglass since it was available in the original item shop system.

Looking ahead, Riot is planning to reduce item complexity so they only have one clear unique effect along with a maximum of three stat boosters, while also reducing their overall power to prevent players from overloading themselves with stats through items.

These decisions might make some items less exciting but should allow individual League champions to shine brighter in their stead.

