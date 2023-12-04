Riot to release new LoL bots update in early to mid-2024 after successful testing

Sick and tired of dumb bots ruining your League of Legends experience? Riot Games is preparing to roll out a full upgrade to League’s bots in the new year after tests of the update on PBE servers proved highly successful over the last few months.

Riot developer Darcy “DashiJador” Ludington responded to players asking about League’s bot upgrades last week, stating the team “got exactly what we needed” from the Bot Beta tests that ran throughout September and October and hinted at a full launch of the upgraded bots in “early to mid-2024,” pending the release of other critical gameplay updates.

Get ready for some more computer-controlled fun in beginner games. Image via Riot Games

We may soon be seeing bots even adapt to the more advanced mechanics of the MOBA, with DashiJador also mentioning the team is still working on bot interactions with the map’s many minions, particularly citing the ability for champions to “drive” the new Rift Herald. Yes, we may be seeing a bit of bot rodeo in 2024; all to enhance the new player experience.

Bot interaction has long been on League players’ wishlists with many players using player-versus-AI matches to learn the game’s mechanics. While the League tutorial starts many on the right track, a bulk of the MOBA’s advanced features are often left to the wayside and it’s not like you can watch the bots go around showing you what to do.

As a result, the Riot dev team has been hard at work getting the bots back into the classroom and tuning them to better explore the map and show players how to properly play League. A blog post from August outlined the team’s plans, including teaching the bots important gameplay mechanics such as jungling, ganking, and taking map objectives so newer players can better learn how to properly play League.

Interested parties will know more in coming months, with DashiJador confirming a full article and FAQ will arrive in 2024 before the update lands on main League servers.