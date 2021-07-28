Riot to nerf Lulu, Lee Sin and buff Jhin in League Patch 11.16

Earlier today, the League of Legends gameplay design team extensively detailed all of the changes coming to the game in Patch 11.16. Fourteen different champions are set to receive a series of buffs and nerfs, while one champion, Sona, is on deck to receive a relatively sizable rework.

Seven different champions are all slated to receive nerfs in Patch 11.16, with the heaviest nerfs being dealt out to jungle champions. Diana, Lee Sin, and Xin Zhao are all going to see their jungling potential taken down a peg on the patch, with Diana’s Moonsilver Blade (P) having its bonus damage against monsters reduced from 300 to 250 percent. Lee Sin’s bonus Omnivamp granted from Iron Will (W) will be reduced, especially at later ranks, while Xin Zhao’s base Attack Damage is being reduced from 66 to 63.

11.16 Full Preview is here!



Again, reminder that this patch will hit live 1 week later than normal. pic.twitter.com/NS4aHZG0QY — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 27, 2021

Support champions, such as Lulu and Tahm Kench are also slated to be nerfed on the patch, with Lulu in particular set to see increases to the cooldowns of Whimsy (W) and Wild Growth (R).

But while several champions are set to be nerfed in Patch 11.16, a fair amount of champions are also set to receive buffs in the patch, as well. Most notably, Jhin will be seeing his power level increased in Patch 11.16, as the raw damage ratios on Deadly Flourish (W) and Curtain Call (R) are both being increased.

Another champion set to see an increase to their damage output is Jarvan IV, who is being granted bonus percent damage on both Martial Cadence (P) and Cataclysm (R) in Patch 11.16. Other champions slated to receive damage buffs on the patch include Sivir and Nunu, with Maokai and Vladimir slated to see their self-healing powers increased.

League of Legends Patch 11.16 will be released on Aug. 11, according to the game’s official patch schedule.