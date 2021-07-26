Riot reveals Tahm Kench, Diana, others, set to be nerfed in League Patch 11.16

Earlier today, the League of Legends gameplay design team previewed some of the changes coming to the game in Patch 11.16. The patch is set to bring plenty of changes to champions on the game’s roster, as 15 champions are slated to be altered in the upcoming patch, with seven receiving substantial nerfs.

Perhaps the most notable champion set to receive nerfs in Patch 11.16 is Tahm Kench, a champion who has been flourishing in the professional League scene over the course of the last few patches. The champion has been seeing play in both the top and middle lanes as of late, in addition to his standard support picks.

Patch 11.16 Preview is here!



Remember to add 1 extra week to when you'd expect to see this patch hit live (11.15 is 3 weeks). pic.twitter.com/QcAyAHbLRT — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 26, 2021

Diana, who has also been receiving plenty of attention in both pro play and solo queue since her buffs at the jungle position in Patch 11.8, will also receive nerfs in the upcoming patch. The champion has been picked 181 times in professional games worldwide on the current professional patch., according to League stats site Games of Legends, the highest among all jungle champions in the game.

Other champions slated to be nerfed in Patch 11.16 include Fiora, Lulu, Ziggs, Xin Zhao, and Lee Sin—the latter two have also been receiving plenty of play-time in the jungle in recent times.

League Patch 11.16 is slated to hit live servers on Aug. 11, according to the League of Legends official patch schedule.