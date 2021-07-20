Riot to introduce repeatable mission worth 600 progress points for League’s Sentinels of Light event

Players have been complaining that it's too difficult to progress through the story.

Riot Games is set to update the League of Legends Sentinels of Light event by adding a repeatable mission worth 600 progress points following criticism from the community over the past few days. This mission simply requires players to play a PvP game, which can be done on Summoner’s Rift, ARAM, Ultimate Spellbook, or in TFT.

This bonus mission will go live in a few days alongside all the other week three content, according to Riot 84Slashes. This should help players quickly unlock new regions to go through the story and learn more about the Sentinels of Light. While this should boost the rate at which players gain access to early regions, it will slow down in the later regions that require thousands of points to be unlocked.

Update: looking at the data, too many players' progress through #SentinelsofLight is stalling out early in the experience. From week 3 on we're introducing a repeatable mission: play a PVP game (SR, ARAM, Ultimate Spellbook, TFT Normals + Ranked) to earn 600 progress points. — Riot 84Slashes (@84Slashes) July 20, 2021

While the overall event was received positively by the League community, the grind wasn’t. A lot of casual players who wanted to experience the story were stuck in the first couple of regions without being able to progress. Most notably, those who played ARAM or TFT had a tough time unlocking the story due to a lack of progress points being distributed. Now, all players should be able to advance through the story regardless of the game mode they choose.

The largest number of points required to complete a region is for Shurima and Shadow Isles at 3,000 and 3,200 points respectively, according to Riot’s FAQ page regarding the event. That means thanks to the new bonus mission, all players will be able to complete these regions much more easily by playing five or six games.

The bonus mission is set to go live on Thursday, July 22.

