Riot to add champion-based achievements called Eternals to League PBE for release on Patch 9.17

Riot Games is adding a new feature to League of Legends PBE called Eternals, champion-based achievements that will showcase a player’s personal accomplishments for specific champions.

A few goals that Riot wanted to hit with Eternals were to:

Give players a way to show off their achievements in and out of game

Give players a new progression system besides Mastery and Ranked

Reward players for their success

League of Legends EU on Twitter Eternals, our new champion-based achievement feature that lets you showcase personal accomplishments for your favorite champs, is heading to PBE for release on 9.17. Find out more here: —> https://t.co/tWrahes8Q2

The developer team behind Eternals also made sure to mix up all the achievements available for players, from more broad accomplishments, like kill and takedown milestones, to unique, champion-specific moments. For example, one unique champion milestone for Sylas is called “Stop Hitting Yourself”—this milestone tracks how many kills you get within six seconds of damaging enemies with their own ultimate.

Riot also said that because Eternals took so much to build and perfect, they will have to cost RP. “We also want to support and expand upon this feature for years to come, and with so many champions to build and maintain Eternals for, the only way we could justify supporting the feature was to attach an RP price to it,” the company said.

Statues are also being added to the game to represent Runeterran gods that respond to your accomplishments, depending on what kind of achievement they are. Here’s an explanation of each Eternal and the accomplishments they represent:

The Warden

Controlling champions in fights via crowd control

Motto: “You play on MY terms.”

Sample Champions: Sejuani, Nunu

The Protector

Damage/CC mitigation via tanking, shielding, or prevention

Motto: “Not today.”

Sample Champions: Braum, Shen

The Empress

Superior micro / macro; flawless play or decision-making

Motto: “Big brains. Big plays.”

Sample Champions: Fiora, Ezreal

The Guide

Enabling teammates to make plays and stay in the fight

Motto: “TAKE THE LANTERN.”

Sample Champions: Soraka, Sona

The Warrior

Harm in the most brutal, straightforward way possible

Motto: “Rekt.”

Sample Champions: Mordekaiser, Darius

The Trickster

Deceitful, manipulative mind games

Motto: “/all ?”

Sample Champions: Shaco, Teemo

KenAdamsNSA on Twitter On your way into game, your Eternals are shown off on the back of the player card. When additional sets come out, you can choose which Eternals across sets to feature!

Eternals and achievements are shown off in player cards. There’s also going to be a new progression tab for each individual champion. Eternals will also upgrade your mastery emote and whenever you kill an enemy, three of your Eternals can be seen on your enemy’s death screen.

KenAdamsNSA on Twitter When you kill someone, your Eternals will be featured in your enemy’s death screen. (mock-up, Garen does not have 3 of the same Eternal lol)

Eternals will be a welcome addition to League of Legends, which should add another incentive for people to play more and level their Eternals. Check out the new achievement system when they hit the PBE soon and read up on all the details in the official Riot announcement.