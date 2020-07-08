Riot is testing major Swain changes on League’s PBE

Swain is the focus of the next League of Legends patch.

The mid lane champion, despite his rework in 2018, has scarcely been used in competitive and has remained a mediocre pick in solo queue. To counter this, Riot has added a series of changes to hit kit on the PBE.

Over the course of the last three patches, Swain has barely moved an inch in the standings, hovering around a 50 percent win rate—the 39th in his go-to position.

In the next patch, Riot is looking to target Swain’s passive ability, Ravenous Flock, his Death’s Hand (Q), Vision of Empire (W), and Nevermore (E).

In terms of buffs, his Q’s cooldown has been lowered from 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 to 9/7.5/6/4.5/3 seconds, and it now passes through champions. Moreover, the range on his W has been doubled, increased from 3500 to 5550/6000/6500/7000/7500, and its mana cost has been lowered from 70/85/100/115/130 to 70/80/90/100/100. His E’s mana cost has also been cut from 60/65/70/75/80 to 50.

Together, these buffs should make Swain a versatile champion, giving players more options in the laning phase, and late-game teamfights. His extra range on his W, in particular, will give him much more map presence, and allow him to contribute significantly to his sidelines. If Swain stands in the mid lane, his new maxed out W will now be able to scale the entirety of the map.

To coincide with the buffs, and help to find a fine balance, though, Riot has also nerfed Swain to a degree. His baseline movement speed has been lowered from 335 to 325, the cooldown on his passive has been changed from 12/9/6 to 10 seconds flat, and it no longer restores mana. His W’s damage has also been lowered from 100/150/200/250/300 to 80/120/160/200/240.

These nerfs, according to Riot’s Rob “KingCobra” Rosa, are aimed to take power out of low ranking Swain players. Since players are worse at dodging abilities in lower skill play, low ELO Swain players are not only hitting abilities more often than high ELO Swain players, but they’re also getting more mana for doing so.

This is quite the opposite for higher ranking Swain players. And the same can be said for Swain’s W damage nerf. The mana buffs on W and E, though, are to compensate for this nerf.

The Swain changes, if they come to fruition, are expected to go live in League’s Patch 10.15, scheduled for Wednesday, July 22.