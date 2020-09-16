Riot teases potential League of Legends Worlds 2020 song “Take Over”

Riot Games has released a theme song for each annual League of Legends World Championship since 2014. Based on a new teaser posted to the game’s official Twitter account today, fans will likely find out what this year’s song will be soon.

The song is named “Take Over,” but the teaser video only has a sound of a clock ticking. Fans will have to wait until the song releases at 10am CT on Sept. 17 to know how the song actually sounds and who the artist behind it is.

You can pre-save the song on most streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, and Tidal. Every song thus far was accompanied by an animated video featuring professional players and League champions, and this one seems to follow the pattern.

Related: Every League of Legends Worlds song ranked

Past songs featured artists like Image Dragons, Nicki Taylor, Cailin Russo, Chrissy Costanza, Against The Current, and Zedd. Here are all the League Worlds songs:

Riot has also released songs to mark the start of the season with cinematic animations, such as “Awaken” ft. Valerie Broussard in 2019 and a new version of “Warriors” ft. 2WEI and Edda Hayes for this year’s season.

The 2020 World Championship is scheduled to begin with the play-in stage on Sept. 25, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see their favorite teams face off for this year’s Summoner’s Cup.