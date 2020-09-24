Riot teases the new big and burly Dr. Mundo

Dr. Mundo is next in line for a visual gameplay update in League of Legends.

League’s lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles provided some insight into how Dr. Mundo is doing in today’s champion roadmap, explaining three things Riot wants to achieve in the update.

Riot is looking to make “big upgrades” to Mundo’s visuals and theme, not only for him to look better but to “fit in” with how League’s visual style has “evolved” over the course of the last 10 years.

Image via Riot Games

The devs want to make “significant” gameplay improvements to Mundo’s kit, while “maintaining his super-tank regeneration” and his ability to throw cleavers. That being said, they also want to keep Mundo a “very simple champion,” reflecting a fun and “dark comical” theme. The new Mundo will be “very unique” to League’s roster of champions, Reav3 says.

On the gameplay side of things, Riot is sticking with the feeling that Mundo “goes wherever he pleases,” which makes him an “extremely difficult” champion to lock down, according to Reav3. This requires Riot to give him trade-offs, so he’ll remain a champion with no hard crowd control or mobility.

In the weeks and months to come ahead of his release in 2021, there will be “tweaks” to many of his ability to add more “skill expression, satisfaction, and counterplay,” but he’ll still be the same Mundo the League community has grown to love.

Earlier in the year, Riot said it planned to hold a poll to vote for League’s next VGU. But after running into some issues with the new website, Riot decided to start on the next champion update without feedback from the community.

“The champion we chose wasn’t on the previous voting poll, but I think it’s one that many players will be excited about when we announce it,” Reav3 said. This means, as previously anticipated, a Shyvana and Nocturne update will have to wait.