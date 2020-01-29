Riot targets Sett and Diana’s W damage, Ekko’s W stun in League Patch 10.3

Riot Games Lead Gameplay Designer Mark “Scruff” Yetter broke down the upcoming Patch 10.3 changes in a tweet today.

Along with jungle XP buffs, a few underwhelming champs are getting some love. Corki and Azir, for example, can’t compete with their mid-lane counterparts. And after previous Yuumi tweaks took too many of the cat’s nine lives, Patch 10.3 hopes to bring her back to the meta. Overpowered outliers like Diana, Sett, and Ekko, on the other hand, are getting smacked by the nerf hammer in an attempt to balance out lanes.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 10.3 Patch Preview with changes. Mostly done, there may be a few more tweaks before this goes live.

Here are the potential buffs and nerfs hitting the Rift in Patch 10.3.

Nerfs

Sett

Base health regeneration changing from 9.25 to 8.

W cooldown changed from 16 to 8 seconds to 18 to 12 seconds.

W base damage changed from 90 to 230 to 90 to 210.

Ekko Jungle

Base attack speed changed from 6.88 to 6.25.

W stun duration changed from 2.25 to two seconds.

Diana

Base mana changed from 420 to 375.

W damage changed from 22 to 70 to 18 to 66.

Akali

Q energy cost changed from 100 to 80 to 120 to 100.

W movement speed in shroud changed from 20 to 40 percent to 30 to 50 percent decaying for two seconds on cast.

R1 changed from free target to target cast.

Miss Fortune

Attack speed per level changed from three to 2.25 percent.

Senna ADC

Soul drop on minions Senna doesn’t kill changed from 20 to 25 percent.

Soul drop on cannons Senna kills dropped from 100 to two percent.

Sona

E self movement speed changed from 25 percent (plus four percent per 100 AP) to 20 percent (plus three percent per 100 AP).

Leona

W damage changed from 60 to 220 to 60 to 200.

E damage changed from 60 to 220 to 50 to 210.

Rumble

W movement speed 20 to 40 percent (30 to 60 enhanced) to 15 to 35 percent (22.5 to 52.5 enhanced).

W shield changed from 80 to 200 to 60 to 200.

Aphelios

Range on Calibrum marks changed from infinite to 2000.

Lucian

Bugfix: Second passive shot no longer crits for full damage.

Buffs

Galio

Q tornado duration changed from 1.5 seconds to two seconds.

Q tornado damage ticks changed from three to four.

Sejuani

Attack speed bonus at level one changed from zero to 10 percent.

Passive falls off after hits from small monsters.

Yuumi

Q empowered damage changed from 50 to 275 (plus 40 percent AP) to 45 to 220 (plus 40 percent AP) (plus two to eight percent target current health).

Q mana cost changed from 85 to 110 to 90.

W silences won’t trigger cooldown.

E heal changed from 70 to 230 (plus 30 percent AP) to 70 to 190 (plus 40 percent AP).

Azir

R soldier count changed from five to seven to six to eight.

Corki

Special Delivery damage per second changed from 7.5 to 25 (plus 37.5 percent base AD) (plus five percent AP) to 7.5 to 25 (plus 50 percent base AD) (plus six percent AP).

Special Delivery DoT duration when you knock enemies aside changed from one second to 1.5 seconds.

Ezreal

Mana per level changed from 42 to 50.

Attack speed per level changed from 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

The Patch 10.3 changes are tentative and liable to change before hitting live servers.

