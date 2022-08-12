Riot shows off League’s spooky new Fright Night skins for Draven, Renata Glasc, Trundle, Annie, and Urgot

Riot Games has revamped the Gothic skin line in League of Legends, transforming it into something more frightening that could make players shiver with fear and terror. The new Fright Night skin line was teased during the latest developer vlog and will feature Annie, Draven, Renata Glasc, Trundle, and Urgot.

At the beginning of the year, players voted for the skin line that was in need of a fa-boo-lous makeover, and the Gothic universe won by a large margin. Receiving almost double the votes of the Infernal and Arclight skin line, the dark—and for some nostalgic—skin line now has a new name and look. When the poll’s results were revealed, Riot already started exploring some of the possible directions for the skin line. “From cute and spooky to serious and dark, there are so many shades of black for us to try on,” Riot said.

Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games Screengrab via Riot Games

It seems as though Riot landed on a more eerie-sistible aesthetic for the now deceased Gothic skin line, with some accessories and features that make the mind wander and reminisce about beloved Halloween movies. League fans, however, can’t help but notice the absence of some champions who were a part of the Gothic skin line, like Orianna and Amumu, whose skins are in much need of refashion.

While League and Halloween enthusiasts can’t always get what they want, it’s obvious that with the Fright Night renovation, Riot has got them under their spell.