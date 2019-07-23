Riot Scruffy details current buff and nerf targets for League’s Patch 9.15

Riot Games’ last patch for League of Legends brought a ton of changes to a various number of champions and items, but Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has already revealed the current change list for Patch 9.15. This time around, Riot is planning to make some small changes in order to keep everything low-risk.

A large number of champions are being targeted for buffs in 9.15, but only Lissandra, Malphite, Poppy, Lee Sin, and Galio have some details about the possible changes. Meanwhile, Evelynn, Rumble, Qiyana, and Karma are all getting targeted for nerfs next patch.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Current plans for patch 9.15. We don’t have changes finalized for a few of these yet. Expect small changelists (number tweaks) to keep things low risk.

In Patch 9.15, Evelynn is getting a nerf to the percentage of HP damage on her E ability. Rumble’s W shield is being lowered by 20 at all levels, Qiyana’s ultimate cooldown is getting increased by 20 seconds, and her bonus AD ratio on her Q ability is getting decreased by 10 percent. Finally, Karma’s empowered shield is taking a big hit, going from 30/90/150/210 plus 60 percent AP to 25/80/135/190 plus 50 percent AP.

The buff list is a bit less drastic. Lissandra is getting more health, Malphite’s Q will slow targets for a bit more and will deal 10 more bonus damage as well. Poppy is getting a slight movement speed buff, Lee Sin’s Q will now do five more damage at all levels, and Galio is getting a small cooldown and damage buff. Lastly, Soraka’s Q will now do 10 more damage at every level.

As always, these changes aren’t final yet and are subject to change before the patch drops on Wednesday, July 31.