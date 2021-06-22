Riot reveals new Ruined Pantheon skin, Sentinel skins for Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven, and Vayne

It looks like more champions are joining the fight against the darkness in Runeterra, League of Legends fans. Riot Games has revealed a handful of new skins that have multiple champions suiting up to face off against the evil of the Black Mist, with one Unbreakable Spear joining Viego.

Diana, Irelia, Olaf, Riven, and Vayne will all be getting new Sentinel skins soon, while Pantheon is the only champion to get a Ruined skin. This news also follows the reveal that Riot made yesterday when the developers had fans complete a short web puzzle on the game’s official website to find a beautiful piece of artwork that revealed the dates and possible name of the next huge event, Sentinels of Light.

Related: Riot teases possible new League champion, potential Vayne and Graves skins in Sentinels of Light web puzzle

Here are all the splash arts for the upcoming skins:

Ruined Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Irelia

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Diana

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Olaf

Image via Riot Games

Sentinel Riven

Image via Riot Games

The upcoming event should go live alongside Patch 11.14 and last from July 8 to Aug. 10.