Riot reveals new Dark Star skins on League’s PBE

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



Riot Games released previews on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment today for three new skins, including Dark Cosmic Jhin, Dark Star Karma, and Dark Star Shaco.

As their names might suggest, the three skins are part of the Dark Star skin line—one of the more popular themes among skin releases. The dark, starry theme hasn’t seen a new skin since last summer’s release of Dark Star Cho’Gath, the game’s first charity skin which raised over $6 million for nonprofits.

League of Legends DE on Twitter PBE-Vorschau: Dark Star Skins https://t.co/HHyGsh0Twr

Dark Cosmic Jhin will likely be the legendary skin Riot promised the Virtuoso in a developer update released in January. The marksman’s Curtain Call is replaced by a set of green northern lights with what is seemingly a black hole in the middle of the ability. For his recall, Jhin swirls around two glowing blue orbs before growing a set of arms.

Karma’s new Dark Star skin replaces her Ionian garb with a dark purple and golden look. The Enlightened One’s Inspire takes on pink and purple hues, and she summons dark matter before exploding it into smaller particles with her return to base.

Dark Star Shaco marks the jester’s first skin since 2015. The assassin takes on a similar dark purple look as Karma but with more bright blue accents. His Jack in the Boxes, attached to mini black holes, become smaller versions of Shaco. The jester then pulls out his knives and is torn into tiny pieces by a larger black hole for his recall.

While they won’t have an official release date, the skins will remain on the PBE for further testing and will go live with a later patch.