Riot reveals full League of Legends Patch 9.24 preview

The last League of Legends patch of the year is going to be a big one.

Riot lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter tweeted out a Patch 9.24 preview yesterday, showing all the changes potentially hitting the Rift in the last update of the year. Devs and players alike felt that the Conqueror rune was unhealthy on ranged champions. This patch should address that, along with buffing and nerfing some outliers. And a balance hotfix (9.24b) is scheduled for late December.

Here are all the changes in the Patch 9.24 preview.

Systems

Conqueror

Ranged champion healing decreased from 15 to eight percent.

Buff duration decreased from eight to six seconds.

Rift Herald

Charge base damage increased from 1,500 to 2,000.

Charge damage per Herald level decreased from 175 to 125.

Omnistone

New “smart logic” system will tell you how much damage the rune has dealt and how many buffs it’s granted. The runes also change depending on what situation you’re in. A player is more likely to get Dark Harvest, for example, when near low health enemy champions.

Nerfs

Senna

Health growth changed from 85 to 75 per level.

Passive – Absolution Soul drop chance on minions Senna kills changed from 5.55 percent to 1.67 percent. Champion clones no longer drop souls. Allied Bards can no longer kill souls with Q.

Q – Piercing Light Damage changed from 50 to 170 (0.5 Bonus AD) to 40 to 160 (0.4 Bonus AD).

W – Last Embrace Root duration changed from 1.45 to 2.25 seconds to 1.25 to 2.25 seconds.

R – Dawning Shadow Damage AP Ratio changed from 0.4 to 0.5. Shield AP Ratio changed from 0.4 to 0.5.



Ryze

Q damage changed from 80 to 180 down to 65 to 165.

Kassadin

Q cooldown changed from nine seconds to 11 to nine seconds.

W mana restore changed from four to eight percent to four to six percent of missing mana.

Akali

Q hitbox behind Akali removed.

Q rank five bonus to minions decreased from 133 percent to 125 percent.

Garen

E spins changed from one per 20 percent attack speed to one per 25 percent attack speed.

E damage increase per level changed from 8.2 to 6.6.

Buffs

Yuumi

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block Now also restores 50 to 160 mana (based on level). Shield increased from 50 to 300 to 50 to 400.

Q – Prowling Projectile Mana Cost changed from 75/80/85/90/95/100 to 85/90/95/100/105/110. AP Ratio changed from 0.45 to 0.3. Empowered Damage changed from 50/85/120/155/190/225 (plus 0.65 AP) to 50/95/140/185/230/275 (plus 0.4 AP). Missile Duration decreased from three seconds to two seconds.

W – You and Me Now has 0.25 second channel time when attaching from an unattached state. Yuumi no longer follows Summoner Spell Teleport. Immobilizing Yuumi places this spell on a five-second cooldown. Adaptive force granted to Yuumi and ally changed from 5/7/9/11/13 plus 4/7/10/13/16 percent of their respective adaptive force to Yuumi increases ally’s adaptive force by 12/14/16/18/20 plus 12/14/16/18/20 percent and grants herself the same amount.

E – Zoomies Cooldown changed from 18/17/16/15/14 to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds. Mana cost changed from 30/40/50/60/70 to 100/115/130/145/160. Healing changed from 30/40/50/60/70 (plus 0.1 AP) to 70/110/150/190/230 (plus 0.3 AP). Movement speed decreased from 25 to 15 percent and no longer decays. Removed charges and increased healing based on missing health. Now grants 25/30/35/40/45 percent attack speed. Buff duration increased from two seconds to three seconds.



Braum

Health increased from 540 plus 87 per level to 540 plus 98 per level.

Health regeneration increased from eight plus one per level to 8.5 plus one per level.

W – Stand Behind Me Cooldown changed from 14 to 10 seconds to 12 to eight seconds. Mana cost changed from 50 to 70 to 40 at all ranks. Armor and magic resist granted to ally changed from 10 to 26 plus 10 to 16 percent of Braum’s bonus armor and magic resist to 10 to 26 plus 12 percent of Braum’s bonus armor and magic Resist. Armor and magic resist granted to Braum changed from 10 to 26 plus 10 to 16 percent of Braum’s bonus armor and magic resist to 10 to 26 plus 36 percent of Braum’s bonus armor and magic resist.

R – Glacial Fissure Base damage increased from 150 to 350 damage to 150 to 450 damage. Knockup to the first target now scales from one to 1.5 seconds at all ranks based on distance from Braum. Every other target hit is knocked up for 0.25 seconds.



Karma

E shield increased from 70 to 100 to 80 to 200.

Rammus

E cooldown changed from 12 seconds to 12 to 10 seconds.

Health points per level increased from 86 to 95.

Amumu

Q cooldown changed from 12 to eight seconds to 10 to eight seconds.

Sivir

Base Attack Damage increased from 61 to 63.

These Patch 9.24 changes are tentative and liable to be tweaked prior to going live.