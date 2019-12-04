Riot to debut "smart logic" selection system for Omnistone rune in League Patch 9.24

After a lukewarm reception from the League of Legends community, Riot Games has decided to make some big adjustments to the game’s newest rune, the Omnistone. Lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has detailed a new “smart logic” rune selection that will aid users in different situations.

When the Omnistone was first added to the game, it picked a rune at random. And in most situations, it was never useful to the player except for in very specific situations. This time, however, the Omnistone smart logic will adjust and choose runes based on the environment and surroundings of the player.

Mark Yetter on Twitter Omnistone “smart” logic

If a player is far away from other enemy champions, for example, they’re more likely to get the Predator rune. Players are also more likely to get Dark Harvest when they’re near low-health targets and they’re more likely to get Conqueror if the player and nearby enemies both have high health. Melee champions also have an increased chance of getting Conqueror.

Another example is if a player has low health and is lower than level nine, they’re more likely to get Fleet Footwork. If a champion has a healing or shielding ability, they have a higher chance of getting Summon Aery when around low-health allies.

These changes will make Omnistone much more useful than before since the system adapts to whatever situation the player is in. Players will no longer get useless runes and have to wait for the next one. This might be enough of a change to convince the League community to try out Omnistone again.