Riot reveals EU Masters Spring 2022 schedule, play-in and group stage slots for each competing league

Get ready for one of the most exciting tournaments of the year.

One of the biggest League of Legends tournaments is ready to begin this April.

Riot Games has revealed all the details surrounding the upcoming 2022 Spring European Masters, which features the best performing teams from the European Regional Leagues. The announcement also includes the various dates for each stage of the competition and the number of slots each league will be getting.

The schedule is as follows:

Play-ins: Monday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 7

Main stage groups: Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 21 to Thursday, April 24

Quarterfinals: Thursday, April 28 to Sunday, May 1

Semifinals: Tuesday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 4

Grand final: Saturday, May 7

Twelve top teams will automatically qualify for the group stage, while the other 16 teams will be divided into groups of four to compete in the play-ins. The play-ins will have teams compete in a double round-robin with the top two from each group advancing to the play-in knockout stage.

The winners from the knockout stage will earn their place on the main stage. From there, teams will be placed into four groups and compete in a double round-robin, with the top two squads from each group advancing to a single-elimination, best-of-five playoff bracket to determine the winner of the event.

Here is the slot list for each league heading into the tournament:

LFL: Two play-ins, two main stage

Ultraliga: Two play-ins, two main stage

Prime League: One play-ins, two main stage

Superliga: One play-ins, two main stage

NLC: One play-ins, one main stage

EBL: One play-ins, one main stage

PG Nationals: One play-ins, one main stage

GLL: One play-ins, one main stage

LPLOL: Two play-ins

Hitpoint Masters: Two play-ins

Elite Series: Two play-ins

You can catch the start of the EU Masters tournament next month when the games kick off on April 4.