Riot reveals buffs coming to Chemtech, Hextech Dragons in League Patch 11.24 preview

The first major balance patch of the 2021 League of Legends preseason is on the horizon. Riot Games shared details surrounding League Patch 11.24 in today’s patch preview, showcasing a handful of buffs and adjustments coming to some of the game’s champions, items, and systems.

In Patch 11.24, Ivern will be the only champion to receive direct buffs, while Kled will be the only champion to receive adjustments. The details of these direct changes should come tomorrow with the full Patch 11.24 preview. Riot also mentioned that changes are being tested for Rengar, although the League development team did not share any information on the champion’s long-awaited update.

Hey all!



11.24 Patch Preview coming in hot. Mainly system changes as we follow up on preseason patch but we've got a few champions sprinkled in too.



We're still watching bounties/other systems/other champions but no changes this patch for them. pic.twitter.com/bQe7kOJSEC — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) November 29, 2021

We're testing a few different tactics for Rengar, nothing I can talk about just yet though — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) November 29, 2021

Some of the game’s systems, including runes and jungle monsters, will also be altered in Patch 11.24. Namely, League players can look forward to buffs coming to the newly added Hextech and Chemtech Dragons, while the effect granted by the Chemtech Dragon Soul is slated to be nerfed.

Runes such as Conqueror, which is set to be buffed, and Lethal Tempo, which is receiving an adjustment, are also going to receive changes in the patch. Beyond direct champion buffs and adjustments, some of the game’s items are also set to be changed with Patch 11.24. Archangel’s Staff will be receiving buffs in the patch, while Axiom Arc is on the table to be adjusted.

League of Legends Patch 11.24 is set to be released on Dec. 8, according to the game’s official patch schedule. It will serve as the final patch of the 2021 calendar year.

