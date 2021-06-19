Riot releases new League of Legends trailer teasing fall of Demacia to Ruination

Ever since the release of Viego, the League of Legends universe has been holding its breath for the rise of the Ruination in Runeterra. And with today’s new trailer from Riot Games, the wait might finally be over.

In the trailer, we get shots of the glorious lands of Demacia, the kingdom that champions like Garen, Lux, and Fiora hail from. The pristine halls and impressive buildings shine in the light for a moment as fans are given a quick tour within its walls to reflect their strength as a people.

Ruination conquers all. pic.twitter.com/GB0Z98MjXM — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 19, 2021

The music in the trailer shifts tone and suddenly becomes ominous—a dark green fog begins to creep across the buildings in the land, thickening the air and turning anything it touches into a glowing, green corrupted version of itself. The sunlight also takes on a tinge of green, showing the true power of the Ruination as text appears on the screen saying Demacia is the “First to Fall.”

Fans have been waiting for a Ruination-themed event for some time now, especially since the developer said Viego’s arrival to Runeterra would be connected to multiple champion releases, while the theme would span across multiple games like Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics. Besides the release of both Viego and Gwen, however, there hasn’t been much Ruination content on the Summoner’s Rift.

Related: League PBE data miners find possible Ruined King game mode set to release in Patch 11.14 with new Ruination-themed Summoner’s Rift map

League PBE data miners recently found files that suggest a Ruination-style game mode will be hitting servers next month, complete with a new game mode and new visuals for the map. Batten down the hatches and steel yourself—because the Black Mist could be taking over soon.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.