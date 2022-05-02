Riot releases MSI 2022 schedule

Evil Geniuses and G2 Esports will clash for the first time late on day one.

The first international League of Legends event of the year is right around the corner. The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational is starting next week, and Riot Games has finally revealed the full schedule for the tournament’s first six days of groups.

With the best teams in the world vying for glory, this tournament should give fans plenty of exciting moments that will etch many different players and teams into League’s history books. From young, up-and-coming phenoms looking to make a name for themselves to veteran stars trying to build their legacy, MSI is the perfect battleground for them to become legends in front of thousands.

Day One (Tuesday, May 10)

Saigon Buffalo vs. T1

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Team Aze

ORDER vs. G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

fastPay WildCats vs. Royal Never Give Up

RED Kalunga vs. PSG Talon

Day Two (Wednesday, May 11)

Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

ORDER vs. G2 Esports

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Saigon Buffalo

Team Aze vs. T1

RED Kalunga vs. fastPay WildCats

PSG Talon vs. Royal Never Give Up

Day Three (Thursday, May 12)

ORDER vs. Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs. G2 Esports

fastPay WildCats vs. PSG Talon

RED Kalunga vs. Royal Never Give Up

Team Aze vs. Saigon Buffalo

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. T1

Day Four (Friday, May 13)

RED Kalunga vs. PSG Talon

fastPay WildCats vs. Royal Never Give Up

fastPay WildCats vs. PSG Talon

RED Kalunga vs. Royal Never Give Up

RED Kalunga vs. fastPay WildCats

PSG Talon vs. Royal Never Give Up

Day Five (Saturday, May 14)

Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

ORDER vs. Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs. G2 Esports

Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

ORDER vs. Evil Geniuses

ORDER vs. G2 Esports

Day Six (Sunday, May 15)

Team Aze vs. Saigon Buffalo

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. T1

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Saigon Buffalo

Team Aze vs. T1

DetonatioN FocusMe vs. Team Aze

Saigon Buffalo vs. T1

The festivities begin on opening day with the LCK’s undefeated kings, T1, as the world welcomes back the VCS to international play via representatives Saigon Buffalo. The Vietnamese squad has one of the youngest rosters with only one player on the starting lineup over the age of 19, and yet, they are kicking off their adventure against arguably the best team in the event.

Fans will also get a chance to watch another classic EU vs. NA matchup when the newest LCS champions, Evil Geniuses, meet up with the LEC’s new-look G2 Esports. Both teams have a perfect combination of veteran leadership combined with fiery rookie talent that should culminate into an explosive game on the Summoner’s Rift.

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational is set to begin in Busan on Tuesday, May 10.