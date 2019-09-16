Riot releases a new Star Guardian League of Legends short story

Riot has revealed a new Star Guardian short story to coincide with the release of four new Star Guardian skins last week.

Star Guardian Neeko, Xayah, Rakan, and Zoe were released with the latest patch alongside a stunning animation and a host of new information. Neeko also got a prestige skin for anyone with enough Prestige Points.

The new short story “Twilight Star” is written from Lux’s point of view during a battle with her fellow Star Guardians. To avoid spoilers about the story, let’s just say that what starts as a typical patrol doesn’t go as planned.

This is just one of many short stories for League of Legends’ multitude of alternative universes, including Project and Arcade. And it likely won’t be the last one, either.

Each story or comic that’s released just gives fans more material to see a world crafted before their eyes and a universe expanded. But what else could Riot do if it decided to venture into other universe opportunities, such as animation?

Who knows, maybe one day Riot will produce a Star Guardian anime show.