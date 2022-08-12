Old kingdom, new champion: Riot Reav3 teases League’s next Shuriman-based top lane tank, K’Sante

Shurima has been one of the most interesting places in Runeterra to dive into for League of Legends lore enthusiasts, boasting a rich history and a collection of unique champions. In a developer vlog, Riot Games has revealed that a new champion is on the way, and they’re also introducing the world to a whole new area in the region.

Lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles said that League will be getting a new top lane tank hailing from a new city in Shurima called Nazumah. This champion was spoken about very briefly at the end of the April Champion Roadmap, but now we know their name and title: K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_bvpaEM3BOU

Reav3 dove into details about Nazumah’s lore, explaining that it is a city-state on the southern outskirts of the Shuriman desert. Unlike the rest of the region, however, the citizens of the city do not venerate or worship Azir. The city is also situated on one of the rare water sources of Shurima, forcing the people to fight against giant monsters to have a source of hydration.

Five hundred years later, K’Sante leads the proud warriors of Nazumah to hunt down those same monsters, while gathering any rare resources they find to help build up their city infrastructure and bolster their own armory with special-built weaponry. K’Sante wields a unique weapon that doubles as both a blunt, bludgeoning tool with an outer shell that can be also shattered to reveal carefully crafted blades within.

From Reav3’s comments, it seems like the new champion could have a set of deadly equipment that can have two different sets of abilities, based on whether you’re using the blunt, defensive version of the weapon or the more offensive-minded blades.

Unfortunately for League fans, K’Sante doesn’t have a set release date just yet, but the sands of time will continue to shift until they step foot onto Summoner’s Rift.