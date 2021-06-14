Riot previews new items, updates to existing items in League Patch 11.13

Patch 11.13 is going to bring some thorough changes to some of League's strongest items.

League of Legends’ gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has previewed some of the changes coming to the game in Patch 11.13. Buckle up, because there’s going to be a lot of them.

Riot’s traditional “midseason” patch is just around the corner, and this year, items are going to be at the heart of the discussion—just as they were during the most recent preseason.

Two new items will be making their way to the live servers in Patch 11.13. Hullbreaker and Anathema’s Chains will be available to purchase and play with after being previewed on the PBE earlier this month. The two items will cater to attack damage splitpushers and tanks, respectively, and will both fall under the Legendary section of the shop.

In Patch 11.13, nearly every high-power item is going to receive some sort of adjustment. Many items will be seeing direct buffs and nerfs to their overall power level, while others will receive changes to how much power they bring to the table when it comes to “mobility creep.” In short, mobility creep is defined as a problem that players run into when champions have far too much mobility granted by third-party sources such as runes or items.

Items such as Galeforce and Prowler’s Claw, for examples, have been giving ADCs a bit too much unnecessary mobility in 2021—and they’ll be seeing nerfs to their innate abilities in Patch 11.13. Ranged champions will see a decrease in the amount of power granted to them by Divine Sunderer as well.

Other mobility items such as Cosmic Drive, Nimbus Cloak, and Shurelya’s Battlesong will also be receiving nerfs in Patch 11.13, while Stridebreaker and Dead Man’s Plate, among others, will be receiving “adjustments,” according to Yetter.

Aside from nerfs, though, several buffs are slated to hit the shop in Patch 11.13. Ability power items such as Everfrost, Luden’s Tempest, and Liandry’s Anguish will all be receiving buffs. Moonstone Renewer is set to receive a buff in this patch as well.

Patch 11.13 will hit the live servers on Wednesday, June 23, according to the official League patch schedule.

