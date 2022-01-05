Riot previews new Firecracker skins for Diana, Tristana, Sett, Xin Zhao, and Teemo

Every year, Riot Games releases new League of Legends skins for the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in many cultures around the globe. And for 2022, League players are getting five new skins to honor the occasion: Firecracker Diana, Tristana, Sett, Xin Zhao, and Teemo.

Since 2011 Riot has released new skins to celebrate the beginning of the new Lunar year, with the first one being Lion Dance Kog’Maw. Lunar New Year skins have had various names over the years, but they are all considered to be part of the Lunar Revel skin line since they celebrate the advent of the Lunar New Year.

Many Lunar Revel skins have been permanently added to League’s shop, but others, like Warring Kingdoms Tryndamere and Coin Emperor Tahm Kench, are Legacy skins. Legacy skins are not always available in the store but can be usually found in Hextech chests or through Mystery Gifting. But previous Lunar Revel skins, which are linked to a specific festivity of the year, might come back to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Like many other skin lines, Lunar Revel has also had its share of Prestige skins through the years, with the first one being Prestige Firecracker Vayne in 2019. Alongside the five new Firecracker skins, Riot is also releasing the Porcelain skin line, which will have Prestige Porcelain Lux. This means League players might not get a Prestige skins for this year’s Firecracker skins.

The Firecracker skins are expected to land on the Rift around Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year’s Eve of 2022.