Riot previews Firelight Ekko, Elderwood skins for Gnar and Rek’Sai coming to League of Legends

It's not enough to give people what they need to survive, you have to give them more Arcane-themed skins.

Riot Games has revealed the next three League of Legends skins that are set to appear on the Rift, two from the Elderwood forest and one from Arcane.

The official League Twitter account for the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics shared both splash arts and in-game renders of the next skins for Gnar, Rek’Sai, and Ekko today—and it looks like we “jumped back in time” by one month, at least for the Ekko skin.

Four League champions who appeared in Arcane already got a themed skin based on their character in the show: Jayce, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jinx. Ekko was not among them —until now.

The Boy who Shattered Time will jump across dimensions and land on the Rift with his Arcane skin, called Firelight Ekko. The Firelights is the name of Ekko’s gang in the animated series. In the splash art for the skin, he’s seen using his hoverboard from the series and holding the mask he wore in the second act of Arcane, back when fans didn’t know for certain that he was the leader of the Firelights.

#PBE Preview Firelight edition! 🦟🔦



Firelight Ekko! ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/46fHnnmU6o — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) December 7, 2021

On top of Ekko’s skin, Riot revealed two other additions to League’s collection belonging to the Elderwood universe. Both Gnar and Rek’Sai are being added as the 12th and 13th skins in the Elderwood line, next to champions such as Hecarim, Veigar, and Azir. League players can likely expect to see some bright and colorful chromas for these two champions, as we’ve seen for other Elderwood skins in the past.

It’s unclear exactly when these skins will be added to the League client. But since Riot just released its latest skin line, Cafe Cuties, with Patch 11.23, we could expect Gnar, Rek’Sai, and Ekko’s skins to hit the Rift later this month or early next year.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.