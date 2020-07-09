Riot previews Conqueror Nautilus in today’s League skin trailer

League of Legends fans finally got an in-depth look at this year’s Conqueror skin.

Riot showed off the Conqueror Nautilus skin today, which will celebrate the 2020 Spring Split champions from around the world. The cosmetic will hit the shop today at 3pm CT and will be available until Aug. 6.

Since the Mid-Season Invitational was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spring Split champions were unable to participate in the annual event. So Riot is celebrating the players by offering 25 percent of the skin’s proceeds to the 12 teams, including Cloud9 and T1.

The cosmetic gives the Titan of the Depths the typical black and ruby Conqueror hues, as well as some new animations. When returning to base, for example, Nautilus raises a trophy in the air while an audience cheers in the distance. And the MSI logo circles Nautilus when he uses his Titan’s Wrath (W) ability.

The skin will run you 975 RP, while the entire border bundle costs 2,340 RP. The bundle includes the champion, skin, icon, and border. Nautilus will join Ahri, Nidalee, Karma, Varus, and Alistar in the Conqueror skin line.