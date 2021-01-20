Riot previews 10 League cosmetics for Lunar Beast and unnamed skin line, includes champs like Swain and Zyra

The Lunar New Year is right around the corner, along with a number of League of Legends skins.

The League Korea Facebook page previewed 10 new skins today that should be hitting the PBE soon. While Riot already unveiled the Lunar Beast cosmetics earlier this month, an unnamed skin line featuring ethereal roses will also debut for Swain, Zyra, Syndra, and Talon.

Fans got a first look at the Lunar Beast skins for Jarvan IV, Fiora, Darius, Annie, Alistar, and Aphelios, which will commemorate the Lunar New Year. The champs don hues of bright red and gold, with the design interweaving fireworks and an adorably mischievous creature.

A name for the second skin line hasn’t been revealed yet, but it uses the contrast between bright whites and dark purples to create a hauntingly dapper vibe.

With League Patch 11.2 expected to drop tomorrow, the new skins will likely hit the PBE shortly after. They should be released on the live servers in the next patch cycle.

