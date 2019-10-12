Riot partners with men’s fragrance brand AXE for global League events

Riot Games is adding a new partner to League of Legends esports. The men’s fragrance brand AXE will be joining Riot for a multi-year esports sponsorship at the company’s various global events, like the Mid-Season Invitational, World Championship, and All-Star Event.

“AXE has a rich history of championing youth passion points, from music, sport, and culture,” AXE’s global director Gaurav Raisinghani said. “We are thrilled to be the first men’s grooming brand to partner with League of Legends Global Esports.”

The partnership launched immediately at the start of the Worlds 2019 with a fully integrated campaign, including small activations during the broadcast.

The brand introduced AXE Gaming last year and will “aim to inspire more confident play for League of Legends esports pros and fans alike.” The company will be featuring League at live events, on broadcast, and at retail stores.

They join Louis Vuitton and Red Bull as the newest global partners of League, and will be shown as Worlds continues to rage on over the next month.