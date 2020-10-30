Riot outlines League’s early surrender and LP consolation features for dealing with AFKs, coming in Patch 10.24

But LP consolation won't apply to premades if one of them goes AFK.

Having an AFK player on your League of Legends team will no longer be a death sentence.

Riot is launching its early surrender and LP consolation systems in Patch 10.24, according to today’s behavioral update. This should make having an AFK player on your team a bit more bearable.

Behavioral Systems blog just dropped:



-Round 1 of leaver and int detection improvements got us a 30% reduction in those behaviors

-AFK early surrender and LP compensation coming in patch 10.24



Still a lot more work to do but we’re seeing progresshttps://t.co/2dkRzHJ9jR — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) October 30, 2020

Players will have the opportunity to surrender at the 10-minute mark if they have an AFK teammate, but the vote needs to be unanimous. And you’ll get some LP consolation to offset the unlucky loss.

“Multiple variables” will be taken into account throughout the game before an LP value is determined, according to product lead Cody “Codebear” Germain. To make sure friends don’t abuse the system, the LP consolation won’t be awarded to the AFK player or anyone they queue up with. And the LP consolation will also be capped “week-over-week.”

Riot will keep an eye on the system to make sure it works as intended and no “negative LP trends” arise.

These features are a part of Riot’s ongoing goal to combat disruptive and toxic behavior. The company has already issued things like Champion Select reporting and muting so matches don’t start off on the wrong foot. And some 2021 plans include in-game solutions for verbal abuse and a tiered penalty system.

Both features are hitting the PBE for a test period during Patch 10.23 before their global release in 10.24.

