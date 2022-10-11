This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Organizing an event like the 2022 League of Legends World Championship is far from an easy task since it includes coordinating hundreds of people and players, hitting the sweet spot equipment-wise, and setting the right mood. So, it’s no wonder players are suffering from minor organizational mistakes like headset/microphone quality and unexpected FPS drops. The latest issue, according to Jaxon.gg’s interviews with Trần “Kiaya” Duy Sang and Son “Lehends” Si-woo, is the lighting.

GAM’s top laner Kiaya believes the lights at the venue are simply too bright, go straight into their eyes, and therefore affect their performance. “In the two matches we played, there were some small issues that affected us, which was the lighting. The light goes straight into our eyes. It does create some frustration, and we were a bit irritated by that,” he said.

Gen.G’s support Lehends expressed similar concerns to Kiaya. “The light is really bright on stage. Even in the game, there were times I couldn’t see the monitor today,” he said.

Although the event is definitely designed for the wider League community, Riot’s priority should always be players and their comfort since the games are high-stakes, and they are expending all their efforts to focus and deliver the performance of their life.

Worlds 2022 returns with the second week of the group stage on Friday, Oct. 14.