Riot is shaking up the LoL meta with 12 champ changes in Patch 13.24

If you’re maining a League of Legends champion that isn’t rock-star popular, you’ll be in luck with Patch 13.24 because it’s introducing a ton of changes for them, as well as K’Sante and Azir.

According to Patch 13.24 preview shared by Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Nov. 28 on X (previously known as Twitter) 12 champions are set to receive buffs. These champions include Azir, Braum, Galio, Gragas, K’Sante, Leona, Lucian, Mordekaiser, Pantheon, Qiyana, Vel’Koz, and Zeri. While Azir and K’Sante have clearly seen action at Worlds 2023, other champions rarely get attention from Riot, so these buffs will be welcomed by the League community. Essentially, most of these buffs fall into the category of quality-of-life changes, even though they should increase these champions’ win rate.

Mordekaiser will finally get decent buffs. Image via Riot Games

While Mordekaiser, Qiyana, Azir, and Vel’Koz are strictly getting quality-of-life updates, buffs to other champions are meant to bring them up to speed and give them an opportunity to shine in the current meta. For example, Lucian and Leona have fallen off during recent patches, but after Patch 13.24, they should at least be middle-of-the-pack picks that don’t automatically lose their lanes. I’m really curious how Riot will execute Vel’Koz buffs, especially as this champ has an incredible potential to be a lane bully and teamfighting machine with his long-range abilities.

Looking at these changes as a whole, I can confidently say that they are supposed to be the final meta shake-up before the preseason changes roll out. Hopefully, this will arm these champs with additional tools, and they should at least be average, if not excel, in their respective roles. Patch 13.24 will release on Dec. 6 and could be the last patch of 2023.