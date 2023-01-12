Riot is kicking off the newest season of North America’s special Champions Queue

New year, new season. The LCS is starting off the 2023 Spring Split on Thursday, Jan. 26, and with it, North America’s exclusive west-coast-based League of Legends server will be opening too.

The Champions Queue will be opening up for all professionals and high-level players tonight at 10pm CT and will be available until 4am CT when the server closes. The server is a competitive, invite-only matchmaking experience hosted on a private Discord server.

There will be two seasons across the entire year, where players will battle for the top spot in the standings. These seasons last about a month each and include significant monetary rewards for the players who end at the top of the leaderboard.

This spring, for example, the player who ends at the top of the charts will win $25,000, and second place will win just over $12,000. Third to fifth-place players will earn $2,500 each, while the sixth to 10th-placed players will earn $1,000 each.

In 2022, Team Liquid Challengers’ starting AD carry Arrow led all Champions Queue participants with $47,000 earned, while Cloud9’s star support Zven held $37,000 in total prize earnings. Former Liquid jungler Armao came in a close third place with $31,000 in earnings, while CLG top laner Dhokla and former C9 support Isles rounded out the fourth and fifth-place positions.